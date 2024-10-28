French film icon Gérard Depardieu faces sexual assault trial

French film legend Gérard Depardieu is facing trial in Paris on allegations of sexual assault involving two women. The trial begins today, October 28, 2024, in the criminal court, with Depardieu's lawyer, Jérémie Assous, asserting that the defense will present evidence and witnesses to refute the accusations as "false." This case represents a significant moment in the French cinema industry's #MeToo movement, which has prompted greater scrutiny of influential figures in the field.

The accusations stem from events during the filming of Les Volets Verts ("The Green Shutters") in 2021, where one plaintiff, a set dresser, reported that Depardieu engaged in sexual harassment, sexual assault, and made sexist remarks. She claims Depardieu physically assaulted her, including groping and making sexually explicit comments. The second plaintiff, an assistant director, has also made allegations of sexual violence against the actor.

In an interview with AFP, actor Anouk Grinberg, who also worked on Les Volets Verts, described Depardieu’s behavior as persistently salacious, attributing it to a permissive industry culture. Depardieu, who has denied all accusations, wrote an open letter last year claiming he has "never abused a woman." The case unfolds as France reckons with longstanding allegations against various prominent figures in its cinema industry, drawing parallels to cases such as Harvey Weinstein's in the U.S.







