Freedom Flotilla’s ship Madleen heads to Gaza with Greta Thunberg On Board

A ship is sailing from Europe to Gaza, carrying food and medical aid for the people living there. It is part of a special mission organized by Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FCC) to help the people of Gaza who are facing serious shortages due to long blockade by Israel.





What makes this mission even more special is that Greta Thunberg, the famous climate activist is one of the 12 people on board the ship. She and the other activists left from Catania, Italy on June 1, 2025 and they are expected to reach Gaza around June 7, if everything goes well.





The people in Gaza have been under an air, land and sea blockade by Israel since 2007. But recently, things have become much worse. For over 90 days, no food or aid has been allowed in. Over 54,000 people have been killed in bombings and many more are injured. That’s why the Madleen is carrying essentials like flour, rice, baby milk, sanitary pads, crutches and water filters to help the people.





But not everyone is happy about this mission. Israel’s military might try to stop the ship if it enters certain areas that are not allowed. Still the ship is moving forward towards its destination.





For the past two nights, a drone has been seen flying above the ship. The crew believes the drone is being operated by Greece’s Coast Guard but it is made in Israel and can fly for over 52 hours without stopping. The people on board are worried because just a month ago another aid ship was bombed near Malta.





More than 498,000 people have written letters to the UN, foreign governments and Israeli officials saying that this is a peaceful mission and it should not be attacked. The letters also say that hurting the ship would be a violation of international law. Even though there are risks, the people on Madleen are still continuing their journey.