France Ready To Join Hormuz Ship Escorts Once Situation ‘Calmer’: Macron

Paris: France is ready to help escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz but only once the situation has become "calmer", said President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

"We are not a party to the conflict, and therefore France will never take part in operations to open or liberate the Strait of Hormuz in the current context," Macron said following US President Donald Trump's demand that allies help secure the waterway effectively shut by Iran in response to US-Israeli strikes.

"However, we are convinced that once the situation becomes calmer... we are ready, alongside other nations, to take responsibility for an escort system."