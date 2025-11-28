Former Peru President Castillo Sentenced To Over 11 Years in Prison For Rebellion

Lima: Peru's judiciary on Thursday sentenced former leftist President Pedro Castillo to 11.5 years in prison for rebellion and conspiracy against the state at the end of 2022, when he unsuccessfully attempted to dissolve Congress and assume broad powers.

Castillo's sentencing comes a day after another former president, Martin Vizcarra, was handed 14 years in prison after he was found guilty of taking bribes years before he took office.

Castillo, who had been in detention as the case played out, was removed from office in December 2022 after he attempted to dissolve Congress. The move triggered violent protests against the government that replaced him and left dozens of people dead, mainly in poorer regions where he enjoyed greater support.

During his final defense statement at the trial last week, the former president rejected the rebellion charges against him and said that when he attempted to dissolve Congress — a move which was not backed by the country's security forces — he merely read out "a document without consequence".

Prosecutors had requested a 34-year prison sentence for Castillo.

The names of Castillo and Vizcarra join a growing list of former leaders jailed in the South American country, which has placed five former presidents behind bars. Peru has had six presidents since 2018 due to a series of impeachments and resignations, often driven by corruption scandals.

Following Castillo's removal, his then-Vice President Dina Boluarte assumed power. She was ousted in early October after Congress declared her "morally unfit" to govern.

Boluarte was replaced by Jose Jeri, who is due to complete the presidential term through July 2026. Peru's presidential elections are scheduled for April next year.