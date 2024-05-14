Former Indian UN Worker Killed in Rafah Attack

A UN worker, identified as Waibhav Anil Kale, lost his life in a tragic attack while traveling in a clearly marked UN vehicle in Gaza. Another UN staff member was injured in the incident, which occurred on the route to the European Hospital.





Kale, a 46-year-old Indian national and UN security service coordinator, leaves behind a spouse and two children. This incident marks the first international UN casualty since the conflict began on October 7.

The Israel Defense Forces stated they were not informed of the vehicle's route, sparking ongoing review. Avi Hyman, from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, reported that while 87% of UN aid distribution coordination requests were approved, safe passage isn't always guaranteed.



UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and release of hostages amidst escalating casualties, including humanitarian workers. Anastasia Moran from the International Rescue Committee emphasized the failure of the deconfliction system in protecting aid workers.



The Biden administration's report alleging Israel's use of US weapons in Gaza, hindering aid flow, adds complexity to the situation, highlighting the need for swift action to protect civilians and aid personnel.