Downfall of Sheikh Hasina: The 2024 Uprising

The movement quickly ballooned into a broader anti-government uprising, fueled by frustrations over corruption, inequality, and political repression.

Sheikh Hasina’s government responded with force — curfews, internet restrictions, and mass arrests.

Clashes spiraled; reports suggest hundreds died, and the unrest became one of the most serious challenges to her rule.

On August 5, 2024, Hasina resigned and flew to India, escaping the mounting pressure and unrest.

Since her departure, Hasina has faced serious legal challenges:

The interim government has banned her party, the Awami League, citing anti-terrorism laws.

She has been sentenced in absentia by a tribunal for contempt of court; a leaked audio recording reportedly features her claiming she had a “license to kill” 227 people.

More gravely, she has been formally charged with crimes against humanity for the violence during the 2024 protests.

Dhaka’s interim government has asked New Delhi to extradite Hasina to face trial.

In response, Hasina has laid out her terms for returning:

The banning on her party must be lifted.

Elections must be democratic, free, fair, and inclusive.

She’s also criticized the Yunus-led government for what she calls damage to Bangladesh-India ties.

The fall of Hasina has raised big questions about Bangladesh’s political stability and the future of its democracy.

Her ouster is being framed by some as the end of a political dynasty — she’s the daughter of one of Bangladesh’s founding fathers.

Regional players are watching closely: Hasina’s relationship with India, and her return, could reshape South Asian geopolitics.

The world is now watching whether elections under the caretaker government will restore legitimacy and democracy.

Hasina remains a potent figure in exile — whether she returns, or fades into the background, will significantly influence Bangladesh’s political trajectory.

Meanwhile, accountability for the 2024 unrest is a major test for the interim government: can it deliver justice without sliding into revenge?