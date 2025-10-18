Flight from Hangzhou to Seoul Makes Emergency Landing After Lithium Battery Fire

A flight from Hangzhou to Seoul made an emergency landing at Shanghai Pudong Airport on Saturday after a lithium battery caught fire inside the cabin, Air China said.

The incident occurred aboard an Airbus A321 aircraft, with videos showing flames and thick black smoke billowing from an overhead compartment as passengers and crew fought to control the blaze.

According to Air China, “a lithium battery spontaneously ignited in a passenger’s carry-on luggage stored in the overhead bin on flight CA139.” The crew swiftly followed emergency protocols and contained the fire, preventing further damage.

The flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed the plane making a sharp U-turn mid-air before safely landing in Shanghai around 11 a.m. The airline did not report any injuries.

Experts say lithium battery fires—caused by thermal runaway—can ignite suddenly and spread rapidly, posing serious challenges for in-flight safety.