Fishbone Stuck in Throat Emerges Through Woman’s Neck in Rare Medical Case

A 45-year-old Thai woman suffered a bizarre and painful medical ordeal when a fishbone swallowed during a meal pierced through her throat and eventually emerged from the side of her neck. The case, described as “highly unusual,” required emergency surgery for removal.

Her husband, Suriyan Bubpha-art, 43, shared the experience on Facebook as a warning to others. His wife had eaten a bowl of fish soup unaware that sharp bones were hidden in the belly meat. After feeling a stabbing pain, the couple initially tried folk remedies—eating more food and using fingers to dislodge the bone—but the attempts only forced it deeper, causing inflammation.

X-rays at two hospitals failed to detect the bone, and doctors mistakenly assumed it had passed. Over two weeks, her condition worsened, resembling thyroid inflammation. When she applied a pain patch, the bone began protruding through her neck.

She was rushed to Bueng Sam Phan Hospital, where the bone was finally detected and removed surgically. Doctors called it a first-of-its-kind case.

The family shared photos to raise awareness. “Something so small could’ve caused serious harm,” Suriyan said. “We want others to be more careful while eating fish.”