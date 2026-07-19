Ferry Carrying 116 Capsizes Off Guyana Coast, Rescue Operation Underway

A ferry carrying 116 passengers capsized off the coast of Guyana overnight, government minister Juan Edghill said on Sunday.

"The MV Barima departed with 116 passengers, in addition to the crew, bound for the port of Kaituna. A distress call was received at approximately 11:01 pm (0301 GMT Sunday)," Edghill said in a video posted on his Facebook page, adding that "eight people have been rescued alive" after emergency operations were launched.



