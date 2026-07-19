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Ferry Carrying 116 Capsizes Off Guyana Coast, Rescue Operation Underway

World
19 July 2026 2:59 PM IST

Authorities say eight people have been rescued after the passenger ferry overturned during an overnight voyage to Kaituna.

Ferry Carrying 116 Capsizes Off Guyana Coast, Rescue Operation Underway
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A ferry with 116 passengers capsized off the coast of Guyana, with rescue teams saving eight people as search operations continue.

A ferry carrying 116 passengers capsized off the coast of Guyana overnight, government minister Juan Edghill said on Sunday.

"The MV Barima departed with 116 passengers, in addition to the crew, bound for the port of Kaituna. A distress call was received at approximately 11:01 pm (0301 GMT Sunday)," Edghill said in a video posted on his Facebook page, adding that "eight people have been rescued alive" after emergency operations were launched.

( Source : AFP )
Guyana boat capsize 
South Africa 
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