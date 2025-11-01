FBI Foils Potential Terror Attack, Arrests Several in Michigan

Dearborn: Multiple people who had been allegedly plotting a violent attack over the Halloween weekend were arrested Friday in Michigan, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post.

The law enforcement effort was focused on suburban Detroit. Patel said more information would be released later.

Investigators believe the plot was inspired by Islamic State extremism and are investigating whether those in custody were potentially radicalized online, according to two people briefed on the investigation who could not publicly discuss details. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

FBI and state police vehicles were in a neighborhood near Fordson High School in Dearborn. People wearing shirts marked FBI walked in and out of a house, including one person who collected paper bags and other items from an evidence truck.

Police in Inkster, another suburb, said FBI personnel were at a storage facility there.

“There is no current threat to public safety,” said Jordan Hall, an FBI spokesperson in Detroit, who declined further comment.

The investigation involved discussion in an online chatroom involving at least some of the suspects who were taken into custody, people familiar with the investigation told AP. The group had discussed carrying out an attack around Halloween, referring to “pumpkin day,” according to one of the people. The other person briefed on the investigation confirmed that there had been a “pumpkin” reference.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the group had the means to carry out an attack, but the reference to Halloween prompted the FBI to make arrests Friday, one of the people said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on X that she was briefed by Patel. She said she was grateful for “swift action” but offered no details.

Residents in the Dearborn neighborhood watched as investigators worked at the house.

“It’s really scary because we have a lot of relatives around this neighborhood,” said Fatima Saleh, who was next door.

Separately, in May, the FBI said it arrested a man who had spent months planning an attack against a U.S. Army site in suburban Detroit on behalf of the Islamic State group. The man, Ammar Said, didn’t know that his supposed allies in the alleged plot were undercover FBI employees.

Said remains in custody, charged with attempting to provide support to a terrorist organization. The criminal complaint was replaced in September with a criminal “information” document, signaling that a plea agreement could be possible in the months ahead.