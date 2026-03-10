Fact Check: Social Media Rumours on Iddo Netanyahu’s Death, Ben-Gvir Injury False

Hyderabad: Several viral posts across social media platforms falsely claimed the death of Iddo Netanyahu, who is brother of Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Iranian strikes in Tel Aviv and injuring Israel’s national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in an accident. However, there is no official confirmation about the two incidents.

Since the commencement of the conflict between Israel and Iran, the social media registered a sudden rise in circulating false information in which several people started posting unconfirmed information and video clips through the accounts resulting in confusion.



The latest information posted on social media was related to the death of Iddo Netanyahu and Itamar Ben-Gvir. The social media accounts claimed that Iddo Netanyahu died in Iranian airstrikes in Iddo Netanyahu while Itamar Ben-Gvir lost his life in a car accident. However, there is no official confirmation about the death of two leaders from Israel. Iran launched air strikes on Israel in the aftermath of the assassination of former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli air strikes.



