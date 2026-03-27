LIVE: Iran Guards Say Carried Out Attacks on Israel and US Forces in Gulf

Guards claim missile, drone attacks

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday they had carried out missile and drone strikes the previous day targeting sites in Israel and military facilities in the Gulf used by US forces.

A maintenance facility for US air defence system Patriot was targeted in Bahrain, the Guards said in a statement carried by Iranian news agencies.

- Israel strike Tehran -

Israel's military said its forces carried out "a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran" early Friday.

Australia defends efforts

Australia's leader said Friday it was not consulted over the war with Iran, responding to President Donald Trump's swipe the US ally was not doing enough.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia was in close contact with Gulf states under attack from Iran, providing a surveillance aircraft to help defend the United Arab Emirates, where many Australians live.

"There is no request been made to Australia that has not been agreed to," Albanese told reporters in Canberra.

Blasts in Beirut

Lebanese media reported an Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs early Friday, as AFP correspondents heard several explosions from the Hezbollah stronghold that Israel has repeatedly struck since war erupted.

AFPTV footage showed smoke billowing from the area after the raid.

Trump pushes back deadline

US President Donald Trump said he would not yet strike Iranian power plants as previously threatened after a request from Tehran, adding that talks with the Islamic republic were "going very well."

"I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well."

Israel army demands more soldiers

The Israeli military said it needs more troops for deployment in southern Lebanon, where forces are engaged in fighting Hezbollah as part of efforts to establish a so-called "buffer zone".

"On the Lebanese front, the forward defensive zone that we are creating requires additional (Israeli army) forces," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said, noting that the military is operating across multiple fronts, including the West Bank, Gaza and Syria.

Israel opposition leader attacks government

Israel's main opposition leader Yair Lapid accused the government of steering the country towards a "security disaster" by "sending the army into a multi-front war without a strategy, without the necessary means and with far too few soldiers".

"The (Israeli army) is stretched to the limit and beyond. The government is leaving the army wounded out on the battlefield," Lapid said.

Israeli soldier killed in Lebanon

The Israeli army announced the death in combat of a soldier in south Lebanon, just hours after reporting another death from its ranks.

Four Israeli soldiers have now been killed in fighting in south Lebanon since Hezbollah began launching rocket attacks against Israel on March 2 to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader.

World Bank ready 'at scale'

The World Bank said it was prepared to provide immediate financial assistance to countries in emerging markets dealing with the economic fallout of the conflict in the Middle East.

"We are ready to respond at scale -- combining immediate financial relief with policy expertise and private sector support for the recovery of jobs and growth," the World Bank Group said in its first statement on the crisis.