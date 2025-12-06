Venezuela's Machado To Receive Peace Prize In Oslo: Nobel Institute

Oslo : Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who lives in hiding in her country, has confirmed she will travel to Oslo to receive her Nobel Peace Prize, the head of the Nobel Institute told AFP on Saturday.

"I was in contact with Machado last night (Friday) and she confirms that she will be in Oslo for the ceremony," Kristian Berg Harpviken said. "Given the security situation, we cannot say more about the date or how she will arrive," he added.

Venezuela's attorney general, Tarek William Saab, told AFP last month that Machado would be considered a "fugitive" if she travelled to Norway to accept the peace prize.



