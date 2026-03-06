West Asia Crisis Declared Major Humanitarian Emergency : UN
Geneva: The United Nations refugee agency said on Friday it had declared the crisis in the Middle East a major humanitarian emergency, stressing the need for an immediate response.
"UNHCR has declared the escalating crisis in the Middle East as a major humanitarian emergency requiring an immediate response across the region," Ayaki Ito, the agency's emergency chief and its cross-regional refugee coordinator, told reporters in Geneva.
( Source : AFP )
