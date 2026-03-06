 Top
Home » World » Europe

West Asia Crisis Declared Major Humanitarian Emergency : UN

Europe
6 March 2026 4:07 PM IST

The United Nations refugee agency declared the crisis in the west Asia a major humanitarian emergency,

West Asia Crisis Declared Major Humanitarian Emergency : UN
x
UN stresses the need for an immediate response from West Asia regions. (AFP Photo)

Geneva: The United Nations refugee agency said on Friday it had declared the crisis in the Middle East a major humanitarian emergency, stressing the need for an immediate response.

"UNHCR has declared the escalating crisis in the Middle East as a major humanitarian emergency requiring an immediate response across the region," Ayaki Ito, the agency's emergency chief and its cross-regional refugee coordinator, told reporters in Geneva.

( Source : AFP )
West Asia Crisis united nations Refugee crisis 
Switzerland 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X