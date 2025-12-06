UK Imposes Sanctions Targeting Pro-Khalistan Group Babbar Khalsa

London: The UK has imposed sanctions to disrupt the funding of the pro-Khalistan terror group Babbar Khalsa. This is the first time such sanctions have been imposed on the group.

The UK announced an asset freeze and director disqualification against Gurpreet Singh Rehal, who is suspected of belonging to organisations involved in terrorism in India. An asset freeze against Babbar Akali Lehar, for promoting and supporting the same terrorist group, has also been announced.

According to the Treasury Department of the UK, Rehal is involved in Babbar Khalsa and Babbar Akali Lehar's terrorist activities, including promoting and encouraging them, carrying out recruitment activities, providing financial services, and supporting these organisations by purchasing weapons and other military materiel.

The government also said that Babbar Akali Lehar is associated with, and involved in, Babbar Khalsa's terrorist activities by promoting, encouraging, and carrying out recruitment activities for the group.

All funds and economic resources in the UK owned, held, or controlled by Rehal or Babbar Akali Lehar are now subject to an asset freeze. Rehal is also subject to director disqualification sanctions, which prohibit him from acting as a director of a company or being involved in its promotion, formation, or management.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby said, "We will not stand by while terrorists exploit Britain's financial system. This landmark action shows we are prepared to use every tool at our disposal to choke off funding for terrorism, wherever it occurs and whoever is responsible. The UK stands firmly with peaceful communities against those who promote violence and hatred."

The Counter-Terrorism (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 allow the UK Treasury to freeze assets and impose restrictions on individuals and entities suspected of involvement in terrorism. Babbar Khalsa is a proscribed terrorist organisation.