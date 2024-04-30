Teen Dies in East London Sword Attack

Hainault: A teenage boy died on Tuesday after a man wielding a sword stabbed the youth, two police and two other people, in a street attack in east London, police said. The man used what appeared to be a Samurai-type sword in the Hainault district shortly before 7:00 am (0600 GMT). Police said they arrested a 36-year-old man using Taser stun weapons and took him into custody. The incident is not believed to be terror-related, they said.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, from London's Metropolitan Police, said all five victims were taken to hospital.

The two police officers were awaiting surgery for "significant" injuries, he added. But they, and those sustained by the two members of the public, were not believed to be life-threatening.

"It's with great sadness that one of those injured in this incident, a 13-year-old boy, has died from their injuries," he told reporters at the scene.

"He was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died a short while after."

Bell called the incident "truly horrific" and said specialist officers were supporting the boy's family.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the stabbings "shocking". "Such violence has no place on our streets," he added in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"I'd like to thank the emergency services for their ongoing response, and pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery shown by police on the scene."

Video footage and photographs posted on social media appeared to show a man in a yellow jumper on the streets near houses with the weapon.

Emergency service vehicles, including police, fire and ambulances, were seen behind cordons, including near the town's underground railway station.









