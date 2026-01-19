Stand United with Denmark and People of Greenland: German Chancellor Merz

Berlin: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Sunday that Germany stands united and coordinated with Denmark and the people of Greenland, warning that tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a “dangerous downward spiral.”

In a post on X, Merz said, “We stand united and coordinated with Denmark and the people of Greenland. As a member of NATO, we are committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest. Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral.”

Earlier on Sunday, several European countries expressed support and solidarity with Denmark and Greenland amid rising tensions with US President Donald Trump, who has reiterated his intention to acquire Greenland.

In a joint statement issued by Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, and shared by the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the countries said that the military exercise “Arctic Endurance” poses no threat and reaffirmed their full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland.

The statement also emphasized that threats of tariffs undermine transatlantic relations and could trigger a dangerous downward spiral.

On Saturday, Trump threatened to impose 10 per cent tariffs on the United Kingdom and other European countries unless they agreed to sell Greenland. In a social media post, he claimed the move was necessary for US national security, citing China’s and Russia’s interest in the territory.

Trump warned that tariffs of 10 per cent would be imposed from February 1, 2026, rising to 25 per cent from June 1, 2026, if a deal was not reached. He said it was “time for Denmark to give back” after years of US support.

The countries named in Trump’s post include Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland.

Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, has been described by Washington as strategically vital due to its location and mineral resources. However, leaders in Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected any sale, stressing their right to self-determination.

The dispute has raised concerns about its potential impact on NATO, with some European leaders warning that any US attempt to seize Greenland could seriously threaten the future of the alliance.