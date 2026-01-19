Spoke with Trump over Greenland, Says NATO Chief; to Meet US President

Brussels: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Sunday (local time) spoke with US President Donald Trump on the security situation in Greenland and the Arctic, amid Washington’s threat to impose 10 per cent tariffs on Denmark and several European Union countries.

Rutte also said that he is scheduled to meet President Trump later this week in Davos. In a post on X, he wrote, “Spoke with POTUS regarding the security situation in Greenland and the Arctic. We will continue working on this, and I look forward to seeing him in Davos later this week.”

The NATO chief did not disclose further details of his conversation with Trump.

Meanwhile, several European countries have expressed support and solidarity with Denmark and Greenland following President Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on eight European nations unless they agree to allow the United States to acquire Greenland.

In a joint statement issued by Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, and shared by the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the countries said that the military exercise “Arctic Endurance” poses no threat to any nation and reaffirmed their full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland.

The statement also warned that threats of tariffs undermine transatlantic relations and risk triggering a dangerous downward spiral.

On Saturday, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on the United Kingdom and other European countries unless they agree to sell Greenland. In a social media post, he said the move was necessary for US national security, citing China’s and Russia’s interest in the strategically located territory.

Trump offered to negotiate with the European nations but warned that tariffs of 10 per cent would be imposed from February 1, 2026, rising to 25 per cent from June 1, 2026, if no agreement is reached. He said it was “time for Denmark to give back” after years of US support.

Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland were the countries named by Trump as facing potential tariffs under the proposal.