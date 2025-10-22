Russian Strikes on Kyiv Kill Two

KYIV: Strikes on Ukraine's capital killed at least two people, a city official said Wednesday, as Russia bombarded the country's energy infrastructure in a "massive" attack overnight.

"The death toll in the capital has risen to two," Tymur Tkachenko said on Telegram as other city officials reported a large drone attack on the capital.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Svitlana Grinchuk said on Facebook that Russia had been targeting the country's energy infrastructure overnight in a "massive" attack.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement a drone attack had hit the capital early in the morning, causing injuries and damaging residential buildings.

Ukrainian officials also reported large drone attacks in at least three other regions, including Zaporizhzhia where authorities said several people were wounded and thousands left without power.

The attack comes after US President Donald Trump, who has called on Moscow and Kyiv to stop the war at their current battle lines, said Tuesday he had shelved plans for a meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Budapest because he did not want a "wasted" meeting.