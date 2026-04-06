Russian Strike Kills Three in South Ukraine: Military Official

KYIV: A Russian strike on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa killed three people including a child, a military official said Monday.

Moscow has been firing drones at Ukraine in nightly barrages during its four-year invasion launched in February 2022, with Kyiv accusing it of attacking residential areas and targeting civilians.

"As a result of the overnight enemy attack, tragically, three fatalities are confirmed, among them a child," Sergiy Lysak, the head of the city's military administration, posted on Telegram.

Two people were hospitalised with serious injuries, he added.

The attack came after the governor of Russia's Krasnodar Krai said eight people, including two children, were wounded in a series of drone attacks that struck the region early Sunday.

The "massive drone attacks" caused damage to apartment buildings and homes, Veniamin Kondratyev posted on Telegram.