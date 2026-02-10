Russia will Back BRICS Agenda Presented by Indian Chair: Lavrov

Moscow: Russia will actively support India's chairmanship of BRICS with its current agenda, which is "modern, highly-relevant" with an emphasis on counter-terrorism and energy security, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday. India formally assumed on January 1, 2026, the chairmanship of BRICS, a 10-member bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, along with five new members.

"India's chairmanship, in my view, presents a modern, highly relevant agenda that addresses today's challenges while preparing for the future. We will actively support it," Lavrov said in an interview with TV BRICS International Network ahead of Russian Diplomats' Day, marked on February 10.

The foreign minister said that India places particular emphasis on counter-terrorism, which remains highly relevant.

"Terrorist activities are observed in Afghanistan, along its borders, and along the India–Pakistan–Afghanistan corridor, as well as in other hotspots…," he said.

"This priority is particularly significant for us, especially as we actively work with India in the UN to advance a global counter-terrorism convention, which is already drafted, although consensus has not yet been reached," Lavrov said.

He added that India's chairmanship also prioritises issues of food and energy security.

"Energy security will be particularly important in the context of actions taken by the Trump administration in the global energy sector. These are practical matters with tangible implications," Lavrov said.

"India also emphasises ICT (Information and Communication Technology) security, which we actively support. In the shortly, India will host an artificial intelligence summit, to which Russia is invited, and we are actively contributing to the agenda," he said.

"This is significant, as norms regulating AI use between states, and AI applications by individual states, are only now being established," he added.

"This is a serious diplomatic effort with direct practical consequences. These norms will regulate behaviours that affect security," Lavrov said.

He added that some countries are actively introducing AI into military applications.

"While each state has the right to determine its own approach, certain countries are already attempting to centralise control, subordinating what states can and may do with AI in the military sphere. BRICS members will not accept infringements on their sovereignty, yet transparency remains crucial," Lavrov said.

Asserting that the priorities of each BRICS chair demonstrate a continuity of purpose, Lavrov said that during Russia's chairmanship in 2024, Moscow launched several initiatives related to alternative platforms and mechanisms to support the global economy.

These initiatives continue to be refined, as was the case last year under Brazil's chairmanship and now under India's leadership, he said.

Lavrov reiterated that Moscow is not advocating for the abolition of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank or the World Trade Organisation.

"For many years, we have sought to reform these institutions so that, from the moment BRICS was established – and these countries remain the fastest-growing global economies and major trading powers – they would receive proportional votes and rights in all Bretton Woods institutions, commensurate with their actual weight in the global economy, trade, and logistics," Lavrov said, adding that the West has consistently sought to prevent this.

He also said that President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasised that Russia is not refusing to use the US dollar.

Under the Biden administration, the US had taken every step to weaponise the dollar against those it considers inconvenient, but this policy has not changed under the present Trump administration in spite of declared assurances, he said.