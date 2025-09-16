Putin: Russian Economy Must Outpace Global Growth

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasised that the growth rate of the Russian economy should outpace the global economy during a meeting on economic issues, as reported by TASS.

Putin said the stability of public finances and the implementation of planned projects and programs directly depend on the state of the Russian economy. "And here we have set the main goal, namely, to ensure the growth rates necessary for this," he noted.

He stressed that Russia should achieve this by revealing the potential of industries, regions and territories, developing foreign partnerships, adopting advanced technologies, and mastering new areas of the modern economy.

Earlier in September, Putin virtually participated in the BRICS summit, chaired by Brazil. The Russian Embassy in India said discussions focused on cooperation in trade, economy, finance, and investment amid the current global landscape.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented PM Modi at the summit. In a post on X, he said India’s message was that BRICS should stabilise the international economy, address the impact of conflicts on the Global South, and support reforms in multilateralism.