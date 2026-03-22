Newcastle Vs Sunderland Halted After Discriminatory Abuse From The Crowd

NEWCASTLE: The Premier League game between Newcastle and Sunderland was stopped on Sunday after there was a report of discriminatory abuse from the crowd, the league said.

Sunderland's Lutsharel Geertruida, who is Black, was the target of the abuse that resulted in play being stopped during the second half of the match at St James' Park.

The league said the pause was in line with its anti-discrimination protocol. It added that an investigation would be launched.

"Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society. We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all," the league said in a statement.

Newcastle also said it would investigate and "ensure any individuals are identified and held accountable."

"Our stance is clear - we do not tolerate discrimination of any form," it said.

Before kick-off in the local derby, there had been tense scenes between fans outside the stadium, with videos widely shared online. But Northumbria police said only one arrest had been made before the match.

Sunderland won the game 2-1 thanks to a late goal by Brian Brobbey.