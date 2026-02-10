NATO Expected To Launch Arctic Sentry Mission In Coming Days

Brussels : NATO is expected to launch a mission in the coming days that could boost its surveillance and military assets in the Arctic, five sources told Reuters, following tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and European allies over Greenland.

A launch of the Arctic Sentry mission could come as early as this week, when the alliance's defence ministers meet in Brussels, according to three European diplomats, a military official and a person familiar with the matter.

Arctic Sentry could involve military exercises, increased surveillance, additional vessels and air assets in the region, including drones, the diplomats said.

However, officials said the mission would likely focus on using NATO resources in the region more effectively rather than adding large amounts of new forces.

The mission was "part of the Alliance's efforts to further enhance our deterrence and defence in the region, particularly in light of Russia's military activity and China's growing interest in the High North," a NATO official told Reuters in an email.

The mission was expected to be operational soon, the official said.



