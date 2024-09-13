Miss Switzerland finalist killed by her husband, body parts pureed with blender

A former model and Miss Switzerland finalist in 2007, Kristina Joksimovic, 38, was allegedly strangled by her husband. Later, he attempted to cover up the crime by mutilating the body using a jigsaw knife and garden shears.

According to the post-mortem report which was included in a court ruling, some of Joksimovic’s body parts were “pureed” using a handheld blender by her husband, identified as Thomas by local media outlets, and dissolved in a “chemical solution”.

The former model built a successful career as a catwalk coach. On February 13, this year, she was found dead in her home at Basel’s Binningen in Switzerland. The Basel-Landschaft police had arrested Thomas, 41. The next month, in March, he confessed to the murder. Initially, Thomas claimed it was in “self-defence” because she charged at him with a knife.

A 2007 report in Swiss outlet 20min listed Joksimovic as one of the 16 contestants of the Miss Switzerland pageant that year. It said that the model described herself as “down-to-earth,” that she loves playing foot volleyball, reading, watching “film based on true facts” and documentaries, and that she thought her hands were the most beautiful body part.

A Telegraph report stated that according to investigators, Thomas showed a “conspicuously high level of criminal energy”. It also said they spoke of a “lack of empathy and cold-bloodedness after killing his wife,” and that the man exhibited “sadistic-sociopathic traits”.