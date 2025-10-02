Meloni Again Criticises Gaza Flotilla As 22 Italians Held

ROME: Italy said Thursday that Israel had detained 22 Italians from an aid flotilla, as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni repeated her criticism of their attempt to reach Gaza.

"Obviously we will do everything we can to ensure these people can return to Italy as soon as possible," Meloni told reporters at a European Union meeting in Denmark.

But she added that "I continue to believe that all this brings no benefit to the Palestinian people".

Earlier, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told parliament that Israel had reportedly detained 22 Italians who were, as far as he knew, in good condition.

"I am relieved to note that the rules of engagement have been respected and that, up to this point, no acts of violence or complications have been recorded in the operation carried out by the Israeli forces," he said.

Two Italian members of parliament and two Italian members of the European Parliament participated in the Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to break Israel's siege of Gaza.

On Wednesday, the Israeli navy began intercepting vessels in the flotilla after warning the activists against entering waters it says fall under its blockade.

In a statement, the flotilla organisers branded the interceptions as "illegal" since they were traversing international waters.

Tajani said the activists would be sent to Europe on charter planes from as early as Friday.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Rome and Naples on Wednesday evening in solidarity with the flotilla, while Italian trade unions have called for a general strike on Friday.

"Israel is violating international law. It is time to block everything," said the USB union.

Meloni, the head of a hard-right government, had previously called the flotilla a "dangerous, irresponsible" initiative, even while Italy sent a navy frigate to provide assistance.

On Tuesday, the premier urged the flotilla to stop to avoid jeopardising US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Israel-Hamas war.