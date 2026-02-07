Italy's Meloni Plays Down ICE Agent Furore As She Meets Vance

Milan : Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Milan on Friday, hours before the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, using the encounter to reaffirm the strength of U.S.–Italian ties despite tensions around the presence of U.S. security personnel at the Games.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

"They are here for the opening ceremony of the Olympics, but it is also an opportunity for us to discuss our bilateral relations," Meloni said after welcoming the two U.S. leaders at the Milan prefecture, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

"Italy and the United States have always maintained very significant ties," she added, stressing that the two governments were working to strengthen cooperation across multiple fronts and address ongoing international issues.

Her words were echoed by Vance.

"We love Italy and the Italian people. As you said, we have many excellent relations, many economic connections and partnerships," he said.

"In the Olympic spirit, competition is based on rules. It’s good to have shared values, and we will have a very constructive exchange on many topics."

Energy security and the creation of safe and reliable supply chains for critical minerals were also discussed during the talks, along with the latest developments in Iran and Venezuela, the Italian prime minister’s office said in a statement issued later in the day.

The meeting comes amid a backlash in Italy following the disclosure that analysts linked to a branch under U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would support the U.S. delegation during the Games.

The news triggered political criticism and concerns that spectators might boo U.S. athletes or officials.

Over the past week, hundreds of demonstrators — including student groups and families — have staged protests across Milan highlighting ICE’s record and demanding clarity on its role in Italy.

Meloni, speaking in a Thursday night interview with broadcast group Mediaset, called the uproar "surreal," stressing that the investigative branch involved has long cooperated with Italy.

"It has never carried out, could never carry out, and will never carry out police operations — immigration enforcement or checks — on our territory," she said.