Massive Attack Cuts Power in Kyiv

KYIV: The Ukrainian capital was plunged into darkness early Friday by what the air force called a "massive attack", as Russia pummeled Kyiv's infrastructure, cutting off water and energy supplies.

The Kremlin has escalated aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities and rail systems over recent weeks, mirroring similar campaigns launched over the previous three winters that left people without heating in frigid temperatures.

AFP journalists in Kyiv heard several powerful explosions on Friday and experienced blackouts at their homes across different districts of the city.

"The capital of the country is under an enemy ballistic missile attack and a massive attack by the enemy strike drones," the Ukrainian air force said, urging people in Kyiv to remain in shelters.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russian forces had targeted "critical infrastructure" and wounded at least nine people, five of whom were taken to hospital.

"The left bank of the capital is without electricity. There are also problems with water supply," Klitschko posted on Telegram.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk said Russian forces were "inflicting a massive strike" on the grid.

"Energy workers are taking all necessary measures to minimise the negative consequences," Grynchuk wrote on Facebook.

"As soon as security conditions allow, energy workers will begin clarifying the consequences of the attack and restoration work," she said.

Fearing an incoming hypersonic Kinzhal missile -- which are harder to detect and intercept -- Ukraine put the entire country on alert on Friday.

Russia also hit the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia with at least seven overnight drone strikes, killing a seven-year-old and wounding at least three people, according to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the regional military administration.

- 'Create chaos' -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Moscow was seeking to "create chaos and apply psychological pressure" through crippling energy facilities and railways.

According to Zelensky, Russian attacks this year have already strained Ukrainian gas infrastructure, and more strikes could force his country to ramp up imports.

Ukraine has also stepped up its drone and missile strikes on Russian territory, a tactic that Zelensky said was showing "results" and pushing up fuel prices in Russia.

A Ukrainian hit on a power station in the Russian border region of Belgorod also caused power outages.

Russia accused Ukraine on Thursday of rupturing a now-defunct pipeline near the frontline used to transport ammonia into Ukraine for export, releasing toxic gas.

It posted a video showing what appeared to be clouds of a chemical compound spewing from a source in the ground.

Authorities in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region said the incident did not present a "menace to the lives of people" living nearby.

- Frontline evacuations -

Citing a recent uptick in Russian drone attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered the evacuation of children and their guardians from Kramatorsk, the largest civilian hub in the Donetsk region still under Kyiv's control.

In Sloviansk, another Donbas city under Ukrainian control, the mayor recently advised children and elderly people to leave, citing incessant attacks on the energy system.

Ukrainian authorities said Russia is increasingly deploying small, cheap first-person-view drones that have dramatically changed the character of fighting across the sprawling front line over recent months.

A Ukrainian delegation led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is expected to visit the United States early next week to discuss, among other topics, energy and air defense under intensifying Russian strikes.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Washington and NATO allies were "stepping up the pressure" to end the war in Ukraine, though his attempts to negotiate with Russia's Vladimir Putin have so far failed to achieve a ceasefire.

Trump hosted Putin in Alaska in August, after which Russia's attacks on Ukraine escalated.

Russia said this week that momentum towards a peace deal had largely vanished.



