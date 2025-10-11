Macron Reappoints Sebastien Lecornu as France's PM

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday reappointed his outgoing prime minister, Sebastien Lecornu, back into that position, just four days after Lecornu gave his resignation.

Both allies and the opposition had been hoping for a fresh face in government to help end months of paralysis over an austerity budget, but Macron instead reappointed Lecornu, 39.

"The president of the republic has nominated Mr Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister and has tasked him with forming a government," the Elysee Palace said.

France has been mired in political deadlock ever since Macron gambled last year on snap polls that he hoped would consolidate power -- but ended instead in a hung parliament and more seats for the far right.

Lecornu on X said after the Elysee announcement that he had accepted the mission "out of duty".

"We must end the political crisis," he said.

He pledged to do "everything possible" to give France a budget by the end of the year and added that restoring the public finances remained "a priority for our future".

Macron, facing the worst domestic crisis since the 2017 start of his presidency, has yet to address the public.

Lecornu's reappointment was met with indignation.

Far-right National Rally party leader Jordan Bardella called it a "bad joke" and pledged to immediately seek to vote out the new cabinet.

A spokesman for the hard left said Lecornu's return was a huge "two fingers to the French people".

The Socialists, a swing group in parliament, said they had "no deal" with Lecornu and would oust his government if he did not agree to suspend a 2023 pensions reform that increased retirement age from 62 to 64.

The French parliament toppled Lecornu's two predecessors in a standoff over cost-cutting measures.

- No 'presidential ambitions' -

Lecornu, a Macron loyalist who previously served as defence minister, after he quit agreed to stay on for two extra days to talk to all political parties.

He told French television late Wednesday that he believed a revised draft budget for 2026 could be put forward on Monday, which would meet the deadline for its approval by the end of the year.

But it was not immediately clear if this would require a fresh cabinet line-up to be announced by the end of the weekend.

He warned on Friday that all those who wanted to join his government "must commit to setting aside presidential ambitions" for 2027 elections.

Lecornu's suggested list of ministers last Sunday sparked criticism that it did not break enough with the past, and he suggested on Wednesday that it should include technocrats.

The escalating crisis has seen former allies criticise the president.

In an unprecedented move, former premier Edouard Philippe, a contender in the next presidential polls, earlier this week said Macron himself should step down after a budget was passed.

But Macron has always insisted he would stay until the end of his term.

The far-right National Rally senses its best-ever chance of winning power in the 2027 presidential vote, with Macron having served the maximum two terms.

Its three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has been barred from running after being convicted in a corruption case, but her 30-year-old lieutenant Bardella could be a candidate instead.