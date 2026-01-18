Macron Denounces Trump's Tariff Threats over Greenland

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday denounced US President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on European countries opposing his efforts to acquire the Danish territory of Greenland.

"Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context," Macron posted on X, in French and English.

"Europeans will respond in a united and coordinated manner should they be confirmed," he added. "We will ensure that European sovereignty is upheld.

"It is in this spirit that I will engage with our European partners," said Macron.

Trump said that from February, several European nations would be subject to 10-percent tariffs, with the number set to rise to 25 percent on June 1, until he can complete his acquisition of Greenland.