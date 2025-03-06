Khalistani Supporters Disrupt Jaishankar’s UK Visit, Attempt Security Breach
The incident, captured in a video circulating online, shows the protester aggressively approaching the convoy while police initially hesitated to intervene
London: A group of pro-Khalistan demonstrators disrupted the visit of India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar to London, attempting to breach security during a protest outside Chatham House, a prominent think tank.
As Jaishankar exited the venue following an event, an extremist rushed toward his vehicle and tore what appeared to be the Indian national flag in full view of London police officers. The incident, captured in a video circulating online, shows the protester aggressively approaching the convoy while police initially hesitated to intervene. Moments later, the individual, along with other protesters, was detained by authorities.
Pro-Khalistan supporters had gathered outside Chatham House, waving flags and chanting slogans against Jaishankar’s visit. Reports from ANI and TOI indicate that the demonstrators attempted to disrupt the minister’s engagements, voicing strong opposition to India’s policies.
Despite the act of vandalism and the attempted security breach, London police officers appeared unresponsive at the moment, drawing criticism for their inaction. However, they later intervened and made arrests.
This incident marks yet another instance of tensions surrounding Khalistani activism in the UK, reflecting ongoing geopolitical frictions between pro-Khalistan groups and the Indian government.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
