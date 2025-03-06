Khalistani Supporters Disrupt Jaishankar’s UK Visit, Attempt Security Breach

London: A group of pro-Khalistan demonstrators disrupted the visit of India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar to London, attempting to breach security during a protest outside Chatham House, a prominent think tank.



As Jaishankar exited the venue following an event, an extremist rushed toward his vehicle and tore what appeared to be the Indian national flag in full view of London police officers. The incident, captured in a video circulating online, shows the protester aggressively approaching the convoy while police initially hesitated to intervene. Moments later, the individual, along with other protesters, was detained by authorities.

