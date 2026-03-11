Italy’s Meloni Says US-Israeli Attacks on Iran Violate International Law

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, said the U.S.-Israeli attacks violate international law.

Meloni, in an address to the Italian Senate on Wednesday, described a broader international crisis “in which threats are becoming increasingly terrifying and unilateral interventions outside the confines of international law are multiplying.”

She said the “the American and Israeli intervention against the Iranian regime” should be understood as part of that broader crisis.