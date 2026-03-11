 Top
Home » World » Europe

Italy’s Meloni Says US-Israeli Attacks on Iran Violate International Law

Europe
11 March 2026 3:41 PM IST

She said the “the American and Israeli intervention against the Iranian regime” should be understood as part of that broader crisis

Italy’s Meloni Says US-Israeli Attacks on Iran Violate International Law
x
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addresses the Senate regarding the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region, in Rome, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo0

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, said the U.S.-Israeli attacks violate international law.

Meloni, in an address to the Italian Senate on Wednesday, described a broader international crisis “in which threats are becoming increasingly terrifying and unilateral interventions outside the confines of international law are multiplying.”

She said the “the American and Israeli intervention against the Iranian regime” should be understood as part of that broader crisis.

( Source : AP )
unilateral actions in international relations international law and military actions Meloni speaks on geopolitical issues U.S. foreign policy implications Israeli attacks on Iranian targets 
Italy 
AP
About the AuthorAP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X