Indian-Origin Woman's Racially Aggravated Rape in UK: Police Hunt Suspect

London: UK Police have issued an urgent appeal to trace a white male suspect after the racially aggravated rape of a 20-year-old woman, believed to be of Indian heritage, in northern England.

The West Midlands Police said it was called to the Park Hall area of Walsall on Saturday evening after receiving reports of a distressed woman on the street. CCTV footage of the suspect has been released as part of a public appeal for information.

“This was an absolutely appalling attack on a young woman, and we are doing everything we can to arrest the person responsible,” said Detective Superintendent Ronan Tyrer, who is leading the investigation.

Police described the suspect as white, in his 30s, with short hair and wearing dark clothing. Community groups said the victim is a Punjabi woman, expressing concern as this comes weeks after the racially aggravated rape of a British Sikh woman in nearby Oldbury.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby said there will be an increased police presence in the area to reassure residents. The Sikh Federation UK also urged police to act swiftly, noting that two racially aggravated rapes have been reported in the region within two months.