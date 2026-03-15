Germany Remains Optimistic To Achieve The 2030 Climate Target

​Berlin : Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has faced a significant setback in its climate change efforts. The country has once again failed to meet the goals set by the 'Climate Protection Act,' recording a negligible 0.1% drop in greenhouse gas emissions for 2025.

According to data released by the German Environment Agency, the country’s total emissions last year stood at 649 million tonnes of CO2. While the expert group 'Agora Energiewende' had predicted a 1.5% decrease, the actual figures have proven disappointing. This follows a much larger 3.4% reduction recorded in 2024, signaling a sharp slowdown in progress.

​Speaking at a conference in Berlin on Saturday, Germany’s Environment Minister Carsten Schneider expressed sharp criticism of the current situation. "Despite the rising popularity of electric vehicles and heat pumps, the overall pace of progress is far too slow," Schneider remarked. He emphasized that adopting renewable energy is crucial not just for the environment, but for national security and economic stability.

​Germany aims to reduce emissions by 65% compared to 1990 levels by 2030. Currently, the reduction stands at 48%. To hit the 2030 target, the country must now cut an average of 42 million tonnes of CO2 annually starting in 2026. Emissions actually rose in the transport and building sectors last year, which Schneider identified as areas requiring "urgent" intervention.

Under the previous government led by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, climate targets were a top priority. However, the mandate of Conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who took office in May 2025, suggests a shift toward easing environmental standards. This has raised questions about Germany’s long-term global climate commitments.

​As the world's third-largest economy and Europe's manufacturing powerhouse, Germany's slow progress could have significant implications for the global fight against climate change