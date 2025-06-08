French Man Who Let Snakes Bite Him 200 Times Spurs New Antivenom Hope

PARIS: Tim Friede was feeling particularly down on the day after the September 11 attacks, so he went to his basement and let two of the world's deadliest snakes bite him. Four days later, he woke up from a coma.

"I know what it feels like to die from snakebite," Friede told AFP via video call from his home in the small US town of Two Rivers, Wisconsin.

From 2000 to 2018, he allowed himself to be bitten by snakes more than 200 times. He also injected himself with their venom over 650 times.

Friede endured this pain because he wanted to achieve total immunity to venom, a practice called mithridatism which should not be tried at home.

After a couple of years, Friede started to believe he could be the basis for a better kind of antivenom. The former truck mechanic, who does not have a university degree, long struggled to be taken seriously by scientists.

But last month, a study published in the prestigious Cell journal showed that antibodies from his blood protect against a range of snake venom.

The researchers now hope Friede's hyper-immunity could even lead to the development of a universal antivenom.

This would fill a major need, because currently most antivenoms only cover one or a few of the world's 600 venomous snakes.

Up to 138,000 people are killed by snakebites a year, while 400,000 suffer amputations or other disabilities, according to the World Health Organization.

These figures are believed to be vastly underestimated because snakebite victims typically live in poorer, remote areas.