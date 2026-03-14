Amsterdam : An explosion ​damaged a Jewish school in Amsterdam ‌early on Saturday, in what the city's mayor described as "a deliberate attack against the Jewish ​community".

The explosion at the school in ​an upscale residential neighbourhood on the ⁠south side of Amsterdam only caused ​limited damage, Mayor Femke Halsema said in ​a press release, as police and firefighters arrived at the scene quickly.

No injuries were reported.

Security at ​synagogues and Jewish institutions in the ​Dutch capital had already been heightened after an overnight ‌arson ⁠attack at a synagogue in the centre of Rotterdam on Friday.

In neighbouring Belgium, an explosion caused a fire at a synagogue ​in Liege on ​Monday.

"This ⁠is a cowardly act of aggression against the Jewish community," Halsema ​said.

"Jewish people in Amsterdam are ​increasingly ⁠confronted with antisemitism. This is unacceptable."

Concerns about possible attacks against Jewish communities around the world ⁠have ​risen following U.S. and ​Israeli attacks on Iran and a subsequent response from Tehran.



