Kyiv: Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko has said that Ukraine should continue fighting Russia until it captures Moscow, declaring that simply regaining lost territories would not resolve the conflict, RT reported.

Yushchenko, who led Ukraine from 2005 to 2010 after the Orange Revolution, made the remarks during an interview with Apostrof TV on Friday. He criticised those calling for a ceasefire along the current front line. "I cannot leave it like that. It will never be my choice," he said, adding that at 71 years of age he had every right to "speak frankly" about his vision for Ukraine's goals in the war.

He also rejected the notion that restoring Ukraine's 1991 borders — including reclaiming Crimea — should be considered a final victory. "If you think that returning to the 1991 borders is the formula for victory... you are actually leaving the biggest problem to your children and grandchildren. The problem is Moscow," Yushchenko stated.

When pressed by the interviewer on whether he meant Ukrainian forces should march on the Russian capital, he replied: "Yes, to Moscow."

According to RT, Yushchenko argued that Moscow must be taken because "not a single person in the world, not a single nationality, not a single state can live peacefully... as long as [Russian President Vladimir Putin's] regime exists."

The former president's comments come as Ukrainian forces have been steadily retreating for months across much of the front line. Russia's Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said in late August that the military had "liberated more than 3,500 square kilometers of territory and 149 settlements since March."

RT noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated in early September that "Russia never had, does not have, and never will have any desire to attack anyone." He insisted that the Ukraine conflict was provoked by the West and that Moscow is acting only in self-defence.