EU's Costa Backs Lebanon's Decision To End Hezbollah Activities

3 March 2026 12:00 PM IST

Costa ​demand that those responsible for firing ​at Israel be brought to justice.

Ensuring the security of all ​Lebanese people is important , Costa said in ​a post on X.

Brussels : European ​Council President Antonio Costa said on ‌Monday he welcomed the Lebanese government's decision to end Hezbollah's military activities and its ​demand that those responsible for firing ​at Israel be brought to justice.

"It ⁠is now important for Israel ​and Lebanon to resume security coordination, ​so the Lebanese Armed Forces can disarm Hezbollah and ensure the security of all ​Lebanese people," Costa said in ​a post on X, after he spoke with Lebanon's President ‌Joseph ⁠Aoun.

In a separate post, Costa said he spoke to Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides to convey the European ​Union's support ​after an ⁠Iranian Shahed drone, most likely fired by the ​Iran-backed Hezbollah, hit a British ​military ⁠base on the island.

Costa also expressed "appreciation" to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos ⁠Mitsotakis ​for the Greek military ​support provided to Cyprus.

( Source : Reuters )
