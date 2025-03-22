As Heathrow shuts, flights to London hit

Hyderabad: Two flights between the city and London were cancelled on Friday after Heathrow airport was closed due to a power outage following a fire at a nearby electrical substation. The anti-terror police were investigating the fire incident.

The airport has shut operations until 11.59 pm on March 21, affecting more than 2.9 passengers worldwide.

British Airways Flight 276, heading from the city to London on Saturday at 11.02 am, has been cancelled. The airline cancelled its Flight 277, heading from London to Hyderabad on Friday.

All connecting flights from London to Hyderabad via other airports are also cancelled including those travelling via Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Muscat, Doha, Manama, Abu Dhabi and Frankfurt.