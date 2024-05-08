Ugadi Celebrations Illuminate Frankfurt

The spirit of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, transcended borders as Telugu communities from all corners of Frankfurt came together in a resplendent celebration, showcasing the rich tapestry of Indian culture. The event, organized by the Telugu Velugu Germany (TVG), witnessed an overwhelming turnout, as individuals adorned in traditional Indian attire added a vibrant hue to the festivities.TVG's commitment to nurturing talent and preserving cultural heritage was evident throughout the event. Various programs were curated to unearth hidden talents and display the vivaciousness of Telugu culture, resonating with the essence of our motherland.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of dignitaries, including the Honorable Ambassador of India, Mr. Harish Parvataneni, alongside the Honorable Consulate General of India, Mr. B.S. Mubarak. Among the distinguished guests were Ms. Dr. Nargess Eskandari-Grünberg, the Honorable Bürgermeisterin of Frankfurt, Mr. Leonhard Helm, the Honorable Bürgermeister of Königstein, Mr. Prof. Dr. Jan Werner, the Honorable Bürgermeister of Langen, Mr. Adnan Shaikh, the Honorable Bürgermeister of Eschborn, Mr. Rahul Kumar, Mr. Dr. Stefan Söhngen from Newcomers Network, Mr. Klaus Klipp, Chairperson of Europa Union Frankfurt, Mr. Javaji, Chairman of Javaji Group of companies, and Ms. Nandini, Member of the Foreign council.

The highlight of the evening was the mesmerizing musical performances by renowned singers from India, including Prudhvi Chandra, Manisha Eerabthni, and Saketh Komanduri from the Ithipaad band, which elevated the festivities to new heights, captivating the audience with their soul-stirring melodies.The Ugadi celebrations in Germany not only served as a moment of joy and unity but also as a testament to the enduring spirit of cultural exchange and harmony.