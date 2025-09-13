 Top
7.4 Quake Strikes Off Russia’s Kamchatka Coast

13 Sept 2025 9:41 AM IST

There were no immediate reports of injuries of major damages.

MOSCOW: A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck early Saturday near the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake’s epicenter was 111.7 kilometers (69.3 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, and had a depth of 39 kms, according to the USGS.
Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula was hit by five powerful quakes — the largest with a magnitude of 7.4 — on July 20, 2025.


( Source : AP )
