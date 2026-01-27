Very Deep Poverty In Britain Hits Record High, New Report Finds

London : Poverty in Britain has deepened, according to a report released on Tuesday, with approximately 6.8 million people now living in "very deep poverty", the highest level in three decades.

"Very deep poverty" refers to households with an after-housing-costs income below 40% of the UK median, amounting to around 16,400 pounds ($22,446.68) a year for a couple with two young children.

The report by Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), which conducts research aimed at solving poverty in Britain, said the overall poverty rate in the UK fell slightly from 24% in 1994/95 to 21% in 2023/24, but "very deep poverty" edged up from 8% to 10%, now accounting for almost half of everyone in poverty.

Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF),The report said child poverty has also climbed, with 4.5 million children in poverty, rising for the third year in a row.

It follows Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' November decision to scrap a two-child limit on welfare payments in April, a move that officials estimate will cost 3.1 billion pounds aimed at reducing child poverty rates by increasing benefits for families.

The cap, introduced by the Conservative government in 2017, has meant many low-income families do not receive further benefits when they have a third child or subsequent children.

The JRF welcomed the removal of the two-child limit but cautioned that it "cannot be the only step", warning that without further action in the government's strategy to end child poverty, progress is likely to stall.

According to the report, children remain disproportionately affected by poverty, along with people with disabilities, while certain minority groups, such as Bangladeshi and Pakistani communities in Britain, experience particularly high poverty rates.

Reacting to the report, John Bird, founder of the anti-poverty charity Big Issue, described the findings as "bad news for society".

Britain's economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.3% in November, its strongest monthly rise since June. Inflation, however, rose more than forecast to 3.4% in December but is expected to slow sharply soon.

($1 = 0.7306 pounds)



