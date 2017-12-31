search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Russia: Woman dies 2 years after being raped with ‘broken tree branch’

Published Dec 31, 2017, 1:03 pm IST
The gruesome attack led to multiple-organ failure and a heart attack jolting Barmina into a year long coma.
Despite regaining consciousness, the incident devastated Barmina, who lost 30 kilos and never spoke again, remaining in the hospital for the last two years of her life. (Photo: File/Representational)
 Despite regaining consciousness, the incident devastated Barmina, who lost 30 kilos and never spoke again, remaining in the hospital for the last two years of her life. (Photo: File/Representational)

Anna Barmina’s two year long and brave fight in Russia came to an end as she succumbed to her injuries from a traumatic attack.

33-year-old Barmina, an Oriflame cosmetic representative, had been the victim of ‘repeat rapist’ Gizar Ziyangareev.

 

In 2015, Ziyangareev dragged Barmina into bushes, attacked her with a knife and then raped her using “a broken tree branch.”

The court that heard Barmina’s case had sentenced Ziyangareev to 23 years in jail for the crime and for raping three other women in the same week – shortly after serving a sentence for sexually attacking a neighbour and a minor girl, Dailymail reported.

The gruesome attack led to multiple-organ failure and a heart attack jolting Barmina into a year long coma.

Despite regaining consciousness, the incident devastated Barmina, who lost 30 kilos and never spoke again, remaining in the hospital for the last two years of her life.

Barmina’s family grieved her loss, even as the wounds from Ziyangareev's sentence reduction remain fresh.

Ziyangareev appealed to the court for his sentence to be reduced arguing that “he had three children and an elderly mother depending on him,” following which it was shortened by a month, inviting furious censure from Barmina’s family.

Anna's mother called the dad-of-three an “inhuman monster,” The Mirror reported.

"I just cannot understand how the court could give such a lenient term. Anna will never get up, she will never speak. And he will get out of jail one day and continue to rape," she said.

Adel Galiev, Anna's cousin, told reporters “How does he dare, after all that he did, ask for some kind of mitigation of his punishment while covering himself with his children and mother? Especially since he is a repeat rapist.”

A police investigator who detained Ziyangareev said, “He told me he does not regret anything he did.”

Anna Barmina’s friends and family mourned her death in Ufa on Thursday.

