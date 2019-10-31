World Europe 31 Oct 2019 Kashmir an issue bet ...
World, Europe

Kashmir an issue between India, Pak, UK's stance unchanged: Boris Johnson

PTI
Published Oct 31, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2019, 1:02 pm IST
Boris Johnson's statement came in the backdrop of the two-day trip of 23 members of European Parliament to J&K to assess the situation.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said in Parliament that the UK's long-standing stance of Kashmir being a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan remains unchanged although the situation in the Valley is of "profound" concern to the country. (Photo: File)
 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said in Parliament that the UK's long-standing stance of Kashmir being a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan remains unchanged although the situation in the Valley is of "profound" concern to the country. (Photo: File)

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said in Parliament that the UK's long-standing stance of Kashmir being a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan remains unchanged although the situation in the Valley is of "profound" concern to the country.

Boris Johnson's statement came in the backdrop of the two-day trip of 23 members of European Parliament to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation.

 

The visiting EU parliamentarians on Wednesday termed the dilution of Article 370 an internal issue of India and said they stand by the country in its fight against terrorism.

Prime Minister Johnson -- addressing a question from Conservative Party MP Steve Baker during the last Prime Minister's Questions session before Parliament is dissolved this week ahead of the December 12 general elections -- also made a reference to Britain's colonial history in the region which made it more important for it not to intervene by prescribing any solutions.

"The welfare of communities in Kashmir is of profound concern to the UK government," he told MPs in the House of Commons.

"It is the long-standing position of the UK government that the crisis in Kashmir is fundamentally a matter for India and Pakistan to resolve. And it is not - alas, since we were there at the very beginning - it is not for us as the UK to prescribe a solution in that dispute," Johnson said.

Baker, MP for Wycombe in south-east England with a large Kashmiri-origin population, has been among the vocal British MPs since the Indian government's revocation of the Article 370 provisions withdrawing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said: "Thousands of British people in Wycombe have family and friends on one or both sides of the Line of Control in Kashmir. With so many serious allegations of human rights abuses being made, does the government accept that this is not merely some foreign policy issue to be dealt with by others, but that it is an issue of the most and profound concern in Wycombe and in towns across the UK?"

Johnson's response follows Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's statement to the Commons last month when he said that the UK government wanted all allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir since the revocation of Article 370 to be "thoroughly, promptly and transparently" investigated.

"We are aware of the implications of the revocation of Article 370. It has caused interest and concern not just within India and Pakistan but amongst communities throughout the UK and internationally. It is a bilateral issue for India and Pakistan but it is also an international issue, given the human rights at stake," Raab had said.

India abrogated some provisions of the Article 370 in August, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories.

The UK has maintained that it supports a bilateral resolution between India and Pakistan as recognised in the UN Security Council resolutions and the Simla Agreement.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, eu, boris johnson, pakistan, uk
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Latest From World

The NSO Group came to prominence in 2016 when researchers accused it of helping spy on an activist in the UAE. Its best-known product is Pegasus, a highly invasive tool that can reportedly switch on a target's phone camera and microphone, and access data on it. (Photo: File | Representational)

Whatsapp sues Israeli tech firm for spying, Indians were targets too

At least 13 people were killed and 30 others injured as a fire broke out on a train in Pakistan on Thursday after a gas canister carried by a passenger exploded. (Photo: ANI)

At least 65 killed as fire engulfs Pakistan train after gas canister blast

The Pentagon released video and photos on Wednesday of the US special forces raid that resulted in the death of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. (Photo: Twitter/ screengrab)

Pentagon releases video, photos of raid that killed ISIS chief Baghdadi

'I can't hide this from you. I have reached a dead-end. To all my political peers, our responsibility today is how to protect Lebanon and to uplift the economy. Today, there is a serious opportunity and we should not waste it,' Hariri said. (Photo: ANI)

'Reached a dead end': Lebanon PM resigns amid nationwide protests



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salman Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan 'hero'; shares appreciation post for this reason

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Image Source: Instagram/ team_srk_varanasi)
 

32 passwords you should never use unless you are begging to be hacked

The industries with the highest number of stolen credentials were quite alarming. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6 Honda CB Shine to make a bit more power

The Honda CB Shine SP might feature a brand-new motor, just like the new Activa 125.
 

'Chhath ma ki kasam': Bihar cops asked to take oath to prevent them from lying

The policemen have also been asked to write the number of years they have been performing Chhath Puja. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan also, Priyanka had shared photos with her brother. (Photo: File)
 

Vivo U10 review: The complete package under 10k

There is a 6.35-inch display on the front of teh Vivo U10 with a dew-drop notch on the top.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Nirav Modi moves new bail application, hearing on November 6

The 48-year-old, who is fighting extradition to India, has reportedly sighted anxiety and depression in the latest application. (Photo: File)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg declines environmental award

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. (Photo: AFP)

British MPs vote in favour of holding general elections on December 12

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo: File)

EU agrees to delay Brexit until January 31

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not resign as a result of failing to pull Britain out of the European Union on October 31 - a deadline he repeatedly promised -

Separatists clash with police in Barcelona after huge rally

Photo: Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham