search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

UK: Indian-origin teen 'bullied', secluded from WhatsApp group, kills self

PTI
Published Mar 31, 2018, 8:04 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2018, 8:04 am IST
14-year-old Elena Mondal was found by her teachers, hanging unresponsive, at Hampstead's Henrietta Barnett School last year.
School officials told the inquest how Elena Mondal (Centre), who wanted to be a doctor, once fled a classroom in tears clutching a pair of scissors, before collapsing in a corridor and cutting her arms in a toilet. (Photo: Facebook/Elena Mondal)
 School officials told the inquest how Elena Mondal (Centre), who wanted to be a doctor, once fled a classroom in tears clutching a pair of scissors, before collapsing in a corridor and cutting her arms in a toilet. (Photo: Facebook/Elena Mondal)

London: An Indian-origin teenager was found hanging in the premises of a top UK grammar school as she felt excluded after her classmates did not include her in a WhatsApp group, according to an inquiry into her death this week. 

14-year-old Elena Mondal was found by her teachers, hanging unresponsive, at Hampstead's Henrietta Barnett School in north London last year.

 

Psychiatrist Emily Hallgarten told Barnet Coroner's Court that the 14-year-old may have felt excluded after her friends did not include her in a WhatsApp group, the Sun reported.

School officials told the inquest how Elena Mondal, who wanted to be a doctor, once fled a classroom in tears clutching a pair of scissors, before collapsing in a corridor and cutting her arms in a toilet.

According to the probe the girl's parents, Shyamal and Moushumi Mondal, had feared that their daughter was being bullied at the girls' school, which was ranked the top performing state-funded school in the UK in 2016 and 2017.

A well-being manager at the school, Kelly Barry, said that the girl had been referred to the school counsellor after missing meals and complaining of depression but had missed several appointments.

When asked if the school's "hothouse culture" could be putting pupils at risk of mental health issues, she said: "It is not unusual for teenage girls at different points to engage in experiments with food or self-harm." 

Consultant psychiatrist Cathy Wainhouse added that Elena Mondal may not have intended to die instead hoping that she would be found by friends before her "dramatic statement" went wrong.

The inquest has been put back until an expert psychiatrist can assess reports from the physiological care provided to Elena Mondal before her death.

Tags: whatsapp, indians abroad, suicide, death
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio offers free 1 year Prime membership to its subscribers

Jio has crossed 175 million subscribers base in India.
 

US astronauts make a spacewalk to perform ISS repairs

US astronaut Richard Arnold shown here before heading to the International Space Station is one of two Americans undertaking a space walk. (Photo: AFP)
 

Tim Cook disapproves Facebook’s business model

Though the interview of MSNBC is scheduled to air on April 6th, the network has released few clips this week, in which Tim Cook bashed against Facebook.
 

More than 60,000 iPhone users sued Apple for damages in South Korea

The Cupertino giant was accused of slowing down older iPhones through software tweak, driving users to purchase new iPhone, once a new model is released.
 

Watch: Suresh Raina consoles emotional MS Dhoni during CSK return talk

MS Dhoni was reflecting on the return of the CSK franchise to the Indian Premier League (IPL) fold. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Drinking just 3 cups of coffee could clear out your arteries, researchers claim

Drinking just 3 cups of coffee could clear out your arteries and prevent heart disease. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Russian Sarmat more powerful than ‘Satan’

The Defence Ministry said the launch from Plesetsk in northwestern Russia tested the Sarmat missile’s performance in the initial stage of its flight.

3 killed in France terrorist attack

Policemen at work as a van is taken away outside the Super U supermarket after special forces killed a gunman who had taken several people hostages for more than three hours. (Photo:AFP)

8 held as hostages in France’s supermarket, gunman claims ISIS allegiance

Eight people are being held captive in a supermarket in the south-western France town of Trebes, a police source said on Friday, adding that the hostage-taker had shot at a police officer.(Representational Image)

Ex-French Prez Sarkozy in custody over 2007 election collusion with Gaddafi

France opened a judicial inquiry in 2013 into allegations that Nicolas Sarkozy’s successful 2007 election bid benefited from illicit funds from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. (Photo: File)

UK probes firm that illegally used Facebook data to allegedly help Trump win

Denham launched her investigation after weekend reports that Cambridge Analytica improperly used information from more than 50 million Facebook accounts. Facebook has suspended the company from the social network. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham