World Europe 30 Oct 2019 British MPs vote in ...
World, Europe

British MPs vote in favour of holding general elections on December 12

PTI
Published Oct 30, 2019, 8:58 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2019, 8:58 am IST
The House of Commons approved the bill by a margin of 430 to 20, paving the way for the general election.
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo: File)
 Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo: File)

London: British MPs, on Tuesday, voted in favour of holding general elections on December 12 following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fourth bid to force an early poll, a day after a similar attempt was rejected by the leaders as the European Union further extended the Brexit deadline until January 31.

The House of Commons approved the bill by a margin of 430 to 20, paving the way for the general election -- the first in December since 1923.

 

The UK PM can only hold an early election with the support of MPs. The prospect of an election became more and more likely after the European Union (EU) had agreed on a three-month extension to the October 31 Brexit deadline.

This meant Johnson's "do or die" pledge to leave the economic bloc by Halloween was effectively dead and he was determined to push through an early poll to try and change his current minority figures in Parliament.

After three failed attempts previously, Johnson's succeeded in holding the snap poll as he required only a simple majority of MPs to back him, as opposed to the two-thirds majority under the UK Fixed Term Parliaments Act.

 

Tags: boris johnson, uk, brexit
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
