Prince William and wife Kate announce official visit to Pakistan in Autumn

REUTERS
Published Jun 30, 2019, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 12:48 pm IST
'The upcoming Royal Visit is a reflection of the importance the UK attaches to its relations with Pakistan,' said Mohammad Nafees Zakaria.
Pakistan's high commissioner in London welcomed the announcement. (Photo: AP)
London: Prince William and his wife Kate will visit Pakistan in the autumn at the request of Britain's Foreign Office, Kensington Palace said on Saturday.

Further details will be provided in due course, their office said.

 

Pakistan's high commissioner in London welcomed the announcement.

"The upcoming Royal Visit is a reflection of the importance the United Kingdom attaches to its relations with Pakistan," said Mohammad Nafees Zakaria.

"The two countries enjoy historical links which both sides wish to strengthen further," he said.

