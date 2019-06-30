Prince William and wife Kate announce official visit to Pakistan in Autumn

London: Prince William and his wife Kate will visit Pakistan in the autumn at the request of Britain's Foreign Office, Kensington Palace said on Saturday.

Further details will be provided in due course, their office said.

🇵🇰 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan this autumn, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.



Further details will be advised in due course.

Pakistan's high commissioner in London welcomed the announcement.

"The upcoming Royal Visit is a reflection of the importance the United Kingdom attaches to its relations with Pakistan," said Mohammad Nafees Zakaria.

"The two countries enjoy historical links which both sides wish to strengthen further," he said.

#RoyalVisit2Pakistan Government & the people of Pakistan warmly welcome the announcement of the Royal visit by TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Pakistan this year