Spanish Princess Maria Teresa first royal to die of Covid19

AGENCIES
Published Mar 30, 2020, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2020, 1:00 pm IST
The princess' death comes weeks after King Felipe VI reported negative for covid-19
Spanish princess Maria Teresa has become the first royal to die of coronavirus

According to sources, the Spanish royal was a cousin of Spanish King Felipe VI. The announcement was made of Facebook by her brother brother Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, the Duke of Aranjuez.

 

She was known for her outspoken views and activist work, which led to her nickname the "Red Princess."

A funeral service for the princess was held on Friday in Madrid.

...
