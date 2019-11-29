World Europe 29 Nov 2019 Several injured, one ...
Several injured, one detained in stabbing incident near London Bridge

Published Nov 29, 2019, 8:39 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2019, 8:48 pm IST
'If you are near the scene, please follow the directions of any officer on the ground,' the police said.
London Bridge was one of the areas targeted by an ISIS-claimed terrorist attack in June 2017, when 11 people died as terrorists went on a stabbing spree after ramming a van into pedestrians. (Photo: File | AFP)
London: Several people were injured after an incident of the stabbing was reported near the iconic London Bridge on Friday as police detained a person and cordoned off the area.

Scotland Yard said that they are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at the London Bridge. It said a man had been detained and it is believed that a number of people have been injured.

 

“If you are near the scene, please follow the directions of any officer on the ground,” it said in a statement. London Ambulance Service declared it as a "major incident".

Noa Bodner, who is stuck in a restaurant on London Bridge, told BBC News channel, "There was a rush of people coming in and everybody basically dived under the tables. "We were told to keep away from the windows, people that came from the outside were saying that shots were fired."

She said the manager ran to lock the doors and staff told people to move away from the front of the restaurant. She said the mood was "calm", "some people seem a bit distressed, but they're being looked after by friends or staff".

London Bridge was one of the areas targeted by an ISIS-claimed terrorist attack in June 2017, when 11 people died as terrorists went on a stabbing spree after ramming a van into pedestrians.

 

