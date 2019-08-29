World Europe 29 Aug 2019 EAM S Jaishankar hol ...
EAM S Jaishankar holds meeting with Polish PM in Warsaw

Published Aug 29, 2019, 10:29 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 10:30 am IST
 EAM S Jaishankar met Polish PM in Warsaw. (Photo: ANI)

Warsaw: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki here, on Wednesday, and discussed ways in which mutual cooperation could benefit both the countries.

"A good meeting on arrival in Warsaw. Thank PM @MorawieckiM for receiving me. Discussed ways in which our mutual cooperation could benefit both countries and contribute to global security," Jaishankar tweeted.

 

Prior to this, he held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow where a wide range of issues were discussed.

"A truly special and privileged strategic partnership. Discussed a wide range of issues in a very warm atmosphere with FM Lavrov. A meeting of minds on important questions of the day. Appreciated full understanding of India's core interests," Jaishankar had stated after the meeting.

They also reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok next week.

PM Modi will be the chief guest at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok which will be held from September 4 to 6.

The EEF is an international forum held each year since 2015 in September. The forum seeks to encourage foreign investment in the Russian Far East that is famous for the world's largest mineral and energy reserves.

